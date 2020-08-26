1/1
Naomi "Oma" Cloud
Naomi "Oma" Cloud 1923- 2020 Naomi "Oma" Cloud, 97, of Evarts went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at the Harlan Health & Rehab. Born May 31, 1923, she had lived in Harlan County all of her life. Oma was a homemaker and believed in the Baptist faith.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otis Birchfield; her parents, Frank Cloud and Fannie Mae Jones Cloud; a sister, Vina Hamby; three brothers, Chad Cloud, Damon Cloud and Roosevelt Cloud; and a half-brother, Olin Cloud.

She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Sharon Scott (Larry), Martinsville, IN; Damon Cloud, Jr., Indianapolis; Tony (Christy) Cloud, Indianapolis; Lydia (Orell) Dykes, Verda; John Hamby, Evarts; and Mildred (Grover), Russell County, KY; a special cousin, Louise Brown of Illinois; her cat, Doodlebug; and a host of friends that she enjoyed talking to and visiting with.

Her services were held Tuesday with her burial in the Resthaven Cemetery.

Evarts Funeral Home was in charge of her arrangements.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
EVARTS FUNERAL HOME - Evarts
119 N Bridge Street
Evarts, KY 40828
(606) 837-2119
