Nicolas Edward Colinger, 32, of Baxter passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, along with his girlfriend, Robin Peck, due to and A.T.V. accident in Leslie County.

He was born September 22, 1987 in Harlan County. He worked in maintenance at Wal-Mart and was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death his girlfriend, Robin Peck.

Nicolas is survived by his parents, Carl Colinger and Doris Snellings Colinger, Baxter; four children, Kayleigh Colinger, Nicolas Ryan Colinger and Coby Colinger, all of Baxter and Kieran Colinger, Harlan; the mother of three of his children, Kaylan Colinger, Baxter; two brothers, George Colinger and wife, Ellene, New Tazewell, TN and Carl Ted Colinger and wife, Kayla, Baxter; two sisters, Carla Baker and husband, Dewayne, Baxter and Brittany Coots and husband, Terry, Baxter; and a host of other family and friends.

Unfortunately, due to mandates by the Governor of Kentucky and the CDC, all services and burial will be private for family only. Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.