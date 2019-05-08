Norma Harmon

Service Information
Henson & Rich Funeral Home
414 Mound St
Harlan, KY
40831
(606)-573-1362
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Cumberland Church of God
Obituary
CUMBERLAND - Norma Jean Harmon 68, of Cumberland, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday with her loving family by her side. She was born April 8, 1951 in Harlan County KY. She was a wonderful God loving woman who loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She will be sadly missed.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 8th at 1PM at the Cumberland Church of God with the Rev. Ronnie Doyle officiating.

Burial will followed at the McKnight Bottom Cemetery at Hiram with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Henson & Rich Funeral Home.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 8 to May 9, 2019
