CUMBERLAND - Norma Jean Harmon 68, of Cumberland, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday with her loving family by her side. She was born April 8, 1951 in Harlan County KY. She was a wonderful God loving woman who loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. She will be sadly missed.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 8th at 1PM at the Cumberland Church of God with the Rev. Ronnie Doyle officiating.

Burial will followed at the McKnight Bottom Cemetery at Hiram with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Henson & Rich Funeral Home.