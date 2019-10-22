BROOKSIDE - Ona Williams Curry, 76, of Brookside, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Born May 24, 1943 in Leslie County, she had lived here most of her life. Ona was a homemaker and believed in the Church of God faith.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Lilly and Mary Blevins Williams; six sisters, Polly Green, Liza Maupins, Ethel Boggs, Ava Witt, Alafair Chappell and Nancy Collett; three brothers, Robert, Bige and Forrester Williams; and a daughter-in-law, Tracy Curry.

Survivors include her husband of 56 years, Bill Curry, Brookside; two children, Karen Pittman and husband, Jerry, Brookside; William Curry and wife, Brenda, Middlesboro; and one sister, Callie Creech, Michigan.

Also surviving are her grandchildren, Tonya and Lance Brock; Cassandra and Donnie Middleton; Megan, T.J., Morgan, Justin and Luke Curry; great-grandchildren, Molly, Matthew and Lilliona Brock; Brayden and Wyatt Middleton; Braxton and Mallory Sizemore; brothers and sisters-in-law, James and Sheila Curry, Totz; Glen Curry, Harlan; David and Connie Curry, Kenvir; Louise Whitman, Evarts; Wanda and Ron Valdez, Baxter; Jay Collett, Cumberland; special nieces, Margie Huff, TN and Pauline Templeton, Richmond; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Her visitation will be Monday from 4 until 8 pm at the Evarts Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at the Evarts Funeral Home with the Reverend Frank Howard and Pastor Danny McCreary officiating.

Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with Will Curry, Jerry Pittman, Lance Brock, Donnie Middleton, T.J. Curry and Justin Curry serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.