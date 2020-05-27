Opal C. Miracle 1924 - 2020 Opal Lucille (Clawson) Miracle, 96 of Harlan died on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY.
She was born Tuesday February 5, 1924 in Middlesboro, KY to the late Charles and Elizabeth Clawson. Opal had worked for Bell Telephone System as a telephone operator in the 40's, 50's, and early 60's and went on to the telephone company's business office in the 70's until her retirement.
She was a member of Harlan Baptist Church for 55 years where she especially loved her Sunday School Class. Her favorite things were being with family, cooking lunch for her sons Mark and Steve every day for several years, playing cards with her friends, Tina Holbrook and Jean Croushorn. Opal baked many cakes and prepared candies for friends, neighbors and anyone she became associated with, which was a passion that she enjoyed until her death. She truly had a servent's heart.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, James W. Miracle; 2 brothers, Kenneth and Charles Clawson; 3 sisters, Ada Jean Bostic, Cleo Rednour, and Edna Creech.
Opal leaves 1 sister, Louise Walters; 2 sons, Mark (Lorie) Miracle and Steve (Patti) Miracle, 3 grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, and Jamison Miracle; 1 great granddaughter, Callie Creech; very special neighbors, Jeff, Karen, and Jay Phillips whom she loved; many nieces, nephews, "adopted" sons, Harry, John, and Bob, and so many friends that can't be counted to mourn her passing.
Visitation will be 11:00 am - 2:00 pm on Wednesday (May 27) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with funeral services following at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Spencer Burkhart and Rev. Josh Haywood officiating.
Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY where she will be laid to rest with her beloved Husband, James.
www.aljfh.com
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 27 to May 28, 2020.