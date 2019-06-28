EVARTS - Oscar Layton Pruitt, 79, of Evarts, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at the Harlan App. Reg. Hospital. Born September 12, 1940 in Harlan County, he had lived here most of his life. Oscar was retired from the U.S. Army having served his country for 23 years. He was a member of the Victory Baptist Church and had formerly served as the Principal of the Victory Baptist School.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Nunley Pruitt; his parents, Albert Lee Pruitt and Martha Lou Davis Pruitt; an infant daughter, Tahiti Lynn Pruitt; two sisters, Mary Aldridge and Margaret Money; and four brothers, Charles, David, Jimmy and Hobart Pruitt.

Survivors include three daughters, Kimberly Hatfield, Harlan; Tabitha Long and husband, Eric, Knoxville; and Stacey Moore and husband, Ricky, Putney; two sisters, Patty Lou Wills and Sharon Morris; and four brothers, Tommy, Jackie, Gordon and Claude Pruitt. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Kyle (Deavin) Hatfield, Richmond; Katie Hatfield and fiancé, Alex Knight, Lexington; Brandi (Marcus) Cole, New Tazewell, TN; Cody Wood, Knoxville; Mariah (Greg) Edens, Putney; and Ava Long, Knoxville; four great-grandchildren, Charlotte Jane Cole, Rayna, Michael and Aiden Edens; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, 2019, beginning at 5 pm at the Victory Baptist Church at Evarts. Funeral services will follow at 7 pm with the Reverend Rodney Freeman and the Reverend William "Chick" Kelly officiating.

His burial will be Monday at 10 am at the Harlan County Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Please meet at the church at 9:30 to go to the cemetery.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.