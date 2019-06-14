MARY ALICE - Pamela Bays Garrett 60, of Mary Alice, was born on September 19, 1958 passed away Tuesday, June 11th at her residence following a long illness. She was a homemaker and believed in the Pentecostal Faith.

She is preceded in death by her father, Russell Bays; her two grandchildren, Pamela Gail Brock & Christian Nathaniel Bray and her sister, Gale Bays.

Survivors include her children, April Rowe & husband Kris, Emmitt Bray & wife April, Eugene Bray & wife Mary Etta and Isaac Bray. Her mother & stepfather, Fern Bray & Harold Bray. Her grandchildren, Destiny Rowe, Emily Bray, Emmitt Bray, Sarah Bray, Matthew Bray, Abagiel Bray & Jacob Pace. Her brother, Russell Bays Jr. & her sister, Clarissa Jane Hoff. And several other relatives and friends also survive.

Honoring Pamela's request, there will be no services.

Henson & Rich Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.