EVARTS — Patricia Ann Cochran, 70 of Evarts, died Thursday at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.

Visitation will be Monday, February 16th from 4 - 6 with funeral services at 6PM with Rev. Chris Napier officiating.

To the family of Mrs. Cochran, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.