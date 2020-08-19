1/
Paul Donnie Howard
Paul Donnie Howard 1943- 2020 Paul Donnie Howard, 77 of Wallins, Kentucky, passed away the morning of Saturday July 25, 2020 at his home with his family by his side. Paul was born one of eleven children to the late Carl and Lena (Calloway) Howard on February 16, 1943 in Twila, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved son, Paul Stacey Howard; and three brothers, Jerry Howard, Robbie Howard, and Mike Howard.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Roberta Lynch Howard; his sons, Floyd Wayne (Tammy) Howard, and James Peyton (Stephanie) Howard; nine grandchildren who loved "Poppa Don" dearly, Alex, Shelby, Aaron, Natalie, Kynlee, Conner, Noah, Mason, and Milly; five sisters, Wilma Hensley, Junie (Bob) Choate, Debbie (Dee) Galloway, Teresa Carol, and Tammy (Bobby) Whitehead; two brothers, Leroy (Sharon) Howard, and Blackie (Robin) Howard; a very special friend and neighbor, Nickie Duncan, who checked on Paul often during his illness.

Abiding by Paul's wishes, he was cremated and no services were held.

The family would like to thank everyone who visited, prayed, or helped them in any way during the illness and passing of their loved one.

The Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Howard Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home Inc
106 S Cherry St
Pineville, KY 40977
(606) 337-2045
