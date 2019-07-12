Pauline Burns

KENVIR - Pauline Burns, 85, of Kenvir passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Baker Burns.

Survivors include three children, Gail (Rick) Smith, Jimmy (Nancy) Burns and Sam (Sylvia) Burns, all of Kenvir; 7 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Visitation will be Saturday beginning at 5 pm at the Brittain's Creek Baptist Church with funeral services Sunday at 2 pm. Burial will follow in the Evarts Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from July 12 to July 13, 2019
