SPRING CITY - Pauline Fritts Faulkner earned her wings and joined her Lord and Savior in heaven on April 23, 2019.

Born in Whitestar, Kentucky on February 27, 1920 to Gus and Mary Fritts, she married John W. Faulkner in Harlan, Kentucky in May, 1948 and they were married 52 years until his death in 2000. Pauline worked for Dr. Clark Bailey and later at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Harlan until her retirement in the early 1980's. She and John retired to Watts Bar Lake in Spring City, Tennessee in 1983 where she resided until her passing. Pauline was a devoted Christian and a member of the Harlan Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school to small children for many years and later the First Baptist Church of Spring City. She was also very active in the bible study group "The Cracked Pots" in Spring City.

Pauline is survived by her three children, Mary (Tom) Collins of Spring City and John (Rita) Faulkner both of Spring City and Lynn Faulkner of Ft. Pierce, Florida. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Christy Morris (Billy) Colley, Bryan (Christy) Faulkner and Jessica Faulkner Sutton, nine great grandchildren, D. J. (Melyni) Garrett, Joshua and Jessica Jones, Breanna Faulkner, Mekala Sutton, Meleah Heightchew, Kellynn Sutton, Hudson and Christian Faulkner, great-great granddaughter Kinslynn L'Heureux and a special "adopted" daughter Doris Bowman.

She was predeceased by her husband, her sister Evelyn, brothers Raymond, George and Jack and her granddaughter Shannon Morris.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the chapel of Vaughn Funeral Home with Rev. Brian Price officiating. The family will receive friends Saturday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Vaughn Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Amedisys Hospice, 614 Congress Parkway N., Athens, TN 37303 or First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 127, Spring City, TN 37381.

Vaughn Funeral Home, Spring City is in charge of arrangements. Please visit our website at www.vaughn-funeral-home.com to share memories and condolences with the family of Pauline F. Faulkner.