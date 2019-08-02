SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Peggy Rosemary McCreary Wynn, age 69, of Summerville, South Carolina, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, July 26, 2019. Peggy was born on October 14, 1949 to the late Delores and Clarence McCreary of Evarts, Kentucky. Peggy was the second oldest of six siblings: Penny Burchett (Bill), William "Butch" McCreary (Judy), Charles "Amos" McCreary (fiancé, Marilyn), Debbie Evans (David), and Clarence "Freddy" McCreary (Patty). Her family also includes many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Peggy was married to her soulmate, the late Joe Douglas Wynn, in 1974. Their marriage was blessed with a son, Lawrence "Brad" Wynn, married to Beatrice. Peggy was stepmother to Darlene Wynn Fowler married to Eddie.

Peggy was a pillar of her community and the glue that held our family together. She was the custodian of our beloved stories, teller of our favorite jokes, life of our best parties, and champion of our endeavors. We will all remember Peggy as a devoted wife, mother, sister, aunt, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother – someone who celebrated every joy, big and small, and weathered every storm that life brought our way. Most of all, we will remember Peggy as a faithful servant of God who loved generously and brought joy to all who crossed her path. She was a true saint who lived among us who will be deeply missed by us all.

She was a 1967 graduate of Evarts High School and went on to build a career as an educator in Kentucky and South Carolina. Her colleagues and students will always remember her motivating and loving spirit, as well as, the unwavering integrity, thoughtful insight and positive attitude that lit up her classroom.

Visitation will be held at the Evarts Funeral Home on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. A funeral service will be held at the Verda First Baptist Church at 11:00am on Monday, August 5, 2019, with Pastor Danny McCreary officiating.

Flowers may be sent to the Evarts Funeral Home, located at 119 Bridge Street, Evarts KY, 40828.