LEJUNIOR - Peggy Ann Adams Williams, 72 of Lejunior, KY gained her Heavenly wings on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the UK Hospice Unit in Lexington, KY.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, at 3 PM at the Kings Chapel Church with the Rev. Janice Fulkerson officiating. Family will receive friends from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Church.

Services are under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.