OWENSBORO — Philip W. Disney, 72, of Owensboro, died Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital. He was born May 31, 1947 in Benham, KY to the late Ralph W. and Wanda M. Short Disney. He retired from Synthetic Materials where he worked as an engineer.

Philip was a 1965 graduate of Cumberland High School in Harlan County, KY and was a 1973 graduate of University of Kentucky School of Engineering where he was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He had been a member of First Baptist Church since 2003 where he was a deacon and teacher of Inspiration Sunday School class.

Philip was the past president of Kentucky Young Republicans and was a delegate to the Republican National Convention in 1980 when Ronald Reagan was nominated for his first term. He was a member of Boy Scouts of America where he was a former Scout Master and was named volunteer of the year with Mentor Kids. Philip was a member and former president of the Owensboro West Campus of Gideons International and was a lifetime, zealous UK football fan.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Terry Disney; daughter, Erika Saylor and her husband Scott of Louisville; son, Jeremy Disney and his wife Lori of Georgetown; four grandchildren, Jackson Saylor, Shelby Saylor, Thomas Disney, and Reagen Disney; brother, Gary Disney of Mayflower, Arkansas; sister, Lisa Blevins of Big Stone Gap, Virginia; and 11 nieces and nephews.

Services will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday at Resthaven Cemetery in Baxter, KY. Visitation is from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideons International, P.O. Box 22518, Owensboro, KY 42304.

