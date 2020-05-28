Priscilla Ann Nails, age 78, of Loyall, KY, passed peacefully from this life the morning of Sunday, May 24, 2020. She was born October 15, 1941, in Loyall, KY to the late Rev. W.W. Nails and Mary Evelyn Nails. She was a graduate of Loyall High School in 1959. She began her career as a secretary at Wallins High School. After spending a few years in Florida, she returned to her beloved Harlan County and began her career at Harlan ARH. Priscilla was later promoted to Corporate Director of Patient Financial Services for ARH. She was held in high esteem by her peers and offered valuable support to many. She retired as Manager of Patient Account Services in 2003. Priscilla was well loved and highly respected by all who knew her. She established the MPAS team at Harlan ARH, hiring staff that mirrored her work ethic and leadership skills. Her "women" as she liked to call her management staff excelled under her guidance. She ruled with an iron fist covered with a kid glove. She dedicated her life to assuring Harlan ARH thrived financially with emphasis on compassionate and empathetic care for all patients. Having survived cancer, Priscilla was involved with the American Cancer Society Relay for Life for many years where she functioned as a team leader. Sponsoring a float in the Harlan County Christmas parade was a passion of hers. She would work late hours getting the float ready before the parade. She delighted in seeing her managers as elves, Christmas packages, sea captains and even Hansel and Gretel one year. She was active in her early years in her father's ministry. She was a gifted pianist and accompanied her father to many church services and revivals. While at Wallins High School, Priscilla was a co-sponsor of the Wallins Cheerleading squad. She still referred to her former cheerleaders as "her" girls. She loved life to the fullest and until her health declined was always up for an adventure. She loved good food, eating out and any kind of dessert. She loved her friends and family and was always free with advice. She was generous and kind and the world was a better place because Priscilla was in it. To the end she was faithful to Harlan ARH. She called daily to check in and knew every switchboard operator by name. Her legacy will live on. Priscilla is preceded in death by her parents and her grandparents. She is survived by her sister Beverly Collins of Loyall; her nephew J.W. Collins of Barbourville; her brother Wesley (Wanda) Nails of Prospect; niece Jessica (Mark) Watkins of Prospect; great niece and nephew Kennedy and Gavin Watkins. Also surviving is special friend Jerry L Noe of Putney. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, at Henson and Rich Funeral Home 414 E Mound St., Harlan, KY 40831, from 5pm-8pm. Funeral will be held Saturday, May 30 at 11am at Henson and Rich Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest following at Resthaven Cemetery. Officiants will be Rev. Odie Asher Carroll and Donnie Fields. Music will be provided by Wanda Carroll and Donnie Fields. Pallbearers will be Jerry Noe, Dennis Chaney, Brad Robinson, Bill Fleemon, Russ Barker and Mark Bell. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Harlan ARH Relay for Life Team or to the Harlan ARH Infusion/Oncology Service, 81 Ball Park Rd, Harlan, KY 40831, Attn: Mark Bell. To the family of Priscilla Nails, the staff of Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.

