LEXINGTON — Rheba Evelyn Greene, 83, formerly of Harlan, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 1, 2020.

She was born in Harlan, Kentucky to the late Hattie Greene and William McKinley Greene on October 6, 1936. Ms. Greene was a medical billing clerk for the Daniel Boone Clinic and Dr. Robert S. Davis. After moving to Lexington, she worked in retail at Lazarus and Talbots.

Ms. Greene is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Curtis) Cochran, Frankfort; her sisters, Ruth O'Dell, FL and Joyce Tsagaris, MI; her sister in law, Janie Greene, MI; her niece, Connie Collinsworth, Berea, and a host of other wonderful nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Waughnetta Michaels, Kathleen Meade and Betty Lou "Billie" Greene; her brother, Jack Greene; and brothers in law, Carl "Pete" O'Dell, Lee Tsagaris and Arnold Meade.

A "Celebration of Life" will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harlan High School Alumni Association. www.clarklegacycenter.com