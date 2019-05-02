HARLAN - Leaving a legacy of love and kindness, Rhonda Sherry Ellis, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away at her residence in Harlan, Kentucky on April 28, 2019.

Rhonda was born on February 10, 1947 in Verda, Kentucky. She spent her childhood in Golden Ash, Verda, and Lexington, Kentucky. Rhonda was the oldest daughter of Corman and Vivian Lanham. Rhonda's childhood years were filled with happiness as the Lanhams delighted in their three daughters. Rhonda and her two younger sisters, Jan and Carma, shared a special bond of both kinship and close friendship that continued to grow throughout their lives.

Rhonda married her husband, Larry Edward Ellis, at age 18. While their elopement may have served as a surprise to some given their youth, those that knew the depth of Rhonda and Larry's love would have predicted that their affection would lead to a union of 54 years. Rhonda and Larry's daughter, Kelly Renee, was born a year later. The Ellis family was complete four years later with the birth of their son, Mark Edward. Rhonda spent her adult years serving in the roles she cherished most-devoted wife, loving mother, and doting grandmother. Rhonda's love for her family was apparent to all that knew her. She was an incredible nurturer who found joy in loving and caring for others. Rhonda often reminisced that her favorite memories involved spending time with her family and watching her children grow. Rhonda was an exceptional grandmother who loved to spoil her grandchildren on birthdays and holidays, cheer for their sporting teams, and counsel them on important life decisions.

Rhonda was a follower of Christ. Her kind spirit and loving nature were a reflection of her faith. She had been a member of Harlan Baptist Church and Sunshine Baptist Church.

Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Corman and Vivian Lanham, and her father and mother-in-law, Fred and Evelyn Ellis.

Rhonda is survived by her loving husband, Larry; her daughter, Kelly (Roy) McNiel, and son, Mark (Kellie) Ellis; her four grandchildren, Connor and Colby McNiel, and Mark Thomas and Caroline Ellis; her sisters, Jan (Marty) Songer and Carma (Mike) Fisher; her sister-in-law, Darlene (Howard) Shackleford, and brother-in-law, Fred (Lisa) Ellis; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 4:00-5:00pm at Anderson Laws and Jones Funeral Home. A Memorial Service will follow at 5:00 pm with her son-in-law, Rev. Roy McNiel officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Christ's Hands, 112 Railroad Street, Harlan, KY 40831 or the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

