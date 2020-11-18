1/
Richard D. Banks
Richard D. Banks 1968- 2020 Richard D. Banks of Greenback, TN and formerly of Harlan, KY passed last week. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Edith and Gay Banks and Brother Jeffrey Banks, all formerly of Harlan. Richard was a graduate of Harlan High School and attended both Eastern Kentucky University and Southeast Community College. He was employed by Apple Computer at the time of his death. A brief service will be held at the outdoor chapel at Resthaven Cemetery on Saturday, November 21st 2020 at 11:30am. No flowers please, donations to SPCA or local animal shelter are recommended.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
