NOLANSBURG — Richard Darryl Scott, 65 of Nolansburg, Kentucky passed away on February 4, 2020 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. Richard was the retired owner of Scott Auto Sales. He was a proud father who loved to fish, and do yard work. He was also an avid U.K. basketball fan.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; Hayward Scott and Elise Wilford Scott and brother Michael Scott.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Linda Estep Scott, one son Eric (Chasity) McCarty, grandchildren; Derek McCarty and Kellie McCarty, and two great children; Madelyn and Conor McCarty.

Richard is also survived by two brothers Craig (Kathy) Scott, and Hayward "Sonny" (Nan) Scott. As well as a host of nieces and nephews.

In compliance with Richard's wishes, graveside services will be held on Monday (Feb. 10) at 12:00pm at Resthaven Cemetery.

