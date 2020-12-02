Richard Lee Browning 1928- 2020 Maysville - Richard Lee Browning, Sr., 92, of Lexington, Kentucky and formerly of Harlan, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord and was reunited with his wife Betty on Monday November 23, 2020. Mr. Browning was the co-owner of Browning Motors GMC-Jeep Dealership in Harlan, Kentucky. He attended the Tennessee Military Academy and graduated from Hall High School. After graduation, Richard attended the University of Tennessee, University of Kentucky and graduated from Eastern Kentucky University with Bachelor Degree in Business. Richard was a member of the Harlan United Methodist Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent and as an usher. He was a member of the Harlan County Country Club and enjoyed golf and was a member of the Harlan County Square Dance Club. Richard and Betty loved to travel to Square Dance Clubs and conventions. He was born in Cawood, Kentucky on August 31, 1928 the second son of the late Ray and Jerusha Pope Browning.
Left to mourn his passing are his children, Richard Lee Browning, Jr. and wife Lisa of Harlan, KY, Deborah (Debbie) Kay Browning Green and husband A. J. of Georgetown, KY and Denver Ray Browning, II and wife Ann of Lafollette, Tn. Seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren; Jessica (David) and Cecelia Groves, Denver Browning, Aaron (Brooke) Ellie Browning, Arika (Paul) Isaac and Lainey Gibbs, Julie (Brian) Addisson and Mallory Borgel, Sarah (Jerry) and Ellis Browning Candler, Jennifer (Dominic) and Kyleigh Meisel; his sister, Eula Gray York and brother, Edward Gene Browning (Phylis) all of Harlan, KY; his brother-in-law, George Victor Pollitte (Bobbie Jo) and his sister-in-law, Leona Blue (Robert) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents, Richard is preceded in death by his late wife of sixty-seven years, Betty Deane Pollitte Browning; his brother Denver Ray "Buck" Browning; his sister in law, Valdeen Reed Browning; his brother-in-laws, Denny York and William Omar Pollitte and his wife Janet Pollitte.
Following orders of Gov. Beshear's new mandate, all services will be held privately with burial in the Olivet Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Harlan UMC, 201 Mound Street, Harlan, KY 40831 or to Bluegrass Care Navigators at bgcarenav.org
As a family, we would like to thank the staff at Magnolia Springs Memory Care Unit for providing wonderful care the past three years and also to the Hospice Team at Baptist Health Lexington, Lexington, Kentucky.
