EMMETT - Robert K, (Ken) Elliott, formerly of Lynch, KY, class of 1962, departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Emmett, ID. He was born October 21, 1944 in Baltimore, MD.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Ken is survived by his beloved grandson, Mack Cook Jr. of Boiling Springs; brothers, Donald of Lynch and Louis; sisters, Deborah and Robin and estranged daughters, Denise and Michelle. He was a proud Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Ken's remains will be inurned with military honors and graveside services at 11:00 AM on June 26, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, ID under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett, ID. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com