Robert Elliott

Guest Book
  • "Comfort. May the family have it in abundance during this..."
  • "So sorry for your loss of your loved one. May you gain..."
    - Pamela Williams
Service Information
Potter Funeral Chapel
228 East Main Street
Emmett, ID
83617
(208)-365-4491
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Idaho State Veterans Cemetery
Boise, ID
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

EMMETT - Robert K, (Ken) Elliott, formerly of Lynch, KY, class of 1962, departed this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 in Emmett, ID. He was born October 21, 1944 in Baltimore, MD.

In addition to his wife, Linda, Ken is survived by his beloved grandson, Mack Cook Jr. of Boiling Springs; brothers, Donald of Lynch and Louis; sisters, Deborah and Robin and estranged daughters, Denise and Michelle. He was a proud Marine Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Ken's remains will be inurned with military honors and graveside services at 11:00 AM on June 26, 2019 at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise, ID under the direction of the Potter Funeral Chapel of Emmett, ID. Condolences may be offered at www.potterchapel.com
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from May 3 to May 4, 2019
bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.