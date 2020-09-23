1/1
Robert R. Blanton
Robert R. Blanton 1941- 2020 Robert R. Blanton, 78 of Salvisa, KY formerly of Harlan passed away Tuesday evening of September 15, 2020 at the Ephriam McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville, KY.

Bob was born December 25, 1941 in Harlan to the late Dewey Blanton, Sr and Lillian Huff Blanton. He was a retired Federal Mine Inspector (MSHA) with over 21 years of service. He enjoyed working on cars, and doing woodworking. Bob was raised in the Harlan Baptist Church, but after moving to Salvisa 9 years ago he became a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, Dewey Blanton, Jr; sister, Joy Jacqulyn "Dolly" Otten; half brothers, Richard and Norman Blanton.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Veronica Durham Blanton; his sons, Robert Scot (Sally) Blanton and Rollin Ray "Bo" Blanton; grandchildren, Hannah Elizabeth & Tucker Scot Blanton; his sister, Billie Easley; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm Monday (Sept. 21) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Graveside services will follow at 2:30 pm Monday (Sept. 21) at the Resthaven Cemetery Chapel with Rev. Jon Dickenson officiating.

Burial will follow in the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY.

In lieu of flowers the family request memorials be made to Christ Hands, 112 Railroad St, Harlan, KY 40831 in memory of Bob.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Robert R. Blanton.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
September 19, 2020
Dick and I are so sorry for your loss. Bob was a loyal friend through the years and we all appreciated his help on our reunions. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Celia Parsons
Friend
