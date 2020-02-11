DIZNEY — Roger Lee Bush, 52, of Dizney, KY went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 1-PM at the Brittains Creek Missionary Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Johnson and the Rev. Bill Moore officiating. Burial will follow at the Ridgeway Cemetery of Highsplint, KY.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020 after 4-PM at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested expressions of sympothy to assist with funeral expenses.

To the family of Mr. Bush, Henson & Rich Funeral Home would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy during your time of reavement.