GORDON - Roger Dale Middleton, 69, of Gordon, Kentucky, entered eternal peace on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family at the Greg and Noreen Wells Hospice Center in Hazard, KY.

Roger was born unto the union of Tom and Goldie Huff Middleton in Pine Mountain, Kentucky. Roger served his county in the United States Army and retired from Nally and Hamilton, where he worked as a loading operator.

Roger is preceded in death by his father, Tom Middleton, brothers, Allan and James Middleton, sister, Betty Bailey and grandson, Brandon Lee Schulkey.

Roger leaves to mourn his passing, mother, Goldie Huff Middleton of Bledsoe, KY, wife, Margaret Middleton of Gordon, KY, sons, Tom and Ryan Dale Middleton, both of Fremont, NE, daughters, Christina Taylor of Madisonville, TN and Jessica Thornsberry of Gordon, KY, sister, Glenda Creech of Bledsoe, KY, twelve grandchildren and two great grandchildren also survive.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 12 noon till the funeral hour.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at 1 p.m. All services will be held at the Pine Mountain Church of God in Bledsoe, KY with Rev. Kermit Creech and Rev. Glen Cornett officiating.

Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Burial will follow in the East Haven Cemetery in Gordon, KY.

Cumberland Valley Funeral Home of Cumberland, KY Entrusted with arrangements.