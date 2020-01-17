LAWRENCEBURG — Ronald Owens, 72, of Lawrenceburg, KY, husband of Mary Ann Holmes Owens, passed away Jan. 12, 2020. Born July 20, 1947 in Cawood, KY, Ronald was the son of the late Ed and Allie Cole Owens.

Including his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Myers, and five brothers, Curt Owens, Lawrence Owens, Donald Owens, Herbert Owens, and Beryl Owens, and a sister Evelyn Owens.

Before retiring, he was a carpenter at Transylvania University in Lexington and formerly as a coal miner in Harlan, KY.

He is survived by his daughter Julie Anne Myers of The Villages, FL, and four stepchildren Donald Haggard of Tybee Island, GA, Donna (Jerry) Guanella of Pendleton, KY, John Thomas (Peggy) Haggard of Lexington and Kelly (Nakada) Jennings of Lexington; 7 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and two brothers, Fred Owens of Lawrenceburg and Clifford Owens of Bardstown.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Memorials in memory of Ronald Owens are suggested to one's favorite charity.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home, Lawrenceburg, KY.