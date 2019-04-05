HARLAN - Roy Andrew Allison peacefully closed his eyes only to open them in the presence of his Savior on March 29, 2019. He was born on January 30, 1932 in Lexington, KY.

He was a United States Marine Corp veteran, attaining the rank of First Lieutenant. In 1969, he purchased Harris Insurance Agency in Harlan, where he worked until his retirement.

He served as past President of the Harlan Kiwanis Club, Harlan County Chamber of Commerce, past Chairman and Board of Governors for Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital, and past Trustee for Appalachian Regional Healthcare.

He served as past Chairman of Cumberland River Mental Health and Mental Retardation Board, a member of Gideons International, and certified Lay Speaker in the United Methodist Church. He was the past President of EKU Alumni Association. He also officiated both high school and college football for twenty years.

In 1979 Roy was appointed as Mayor of Harlan and elected the next year. Although originally not from Harlan, he always considered it home.

Roy and Nancy Harris Allison were married nearly 65 years. He was a loving husband, devoted father, and proud grandfather. He served the Lord in every capacity of his life as he traveled his earthly journey. He was ready to go home.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Virginia Allison; a brother, Johnny Allison; and a beloved brother in law, Charles Harris.

Roy is survived by his wife, Nancy Allison of Keith, KY; sons, Mike (Cindy) Allison of Baxter, KY, Jim (Kim) Allison of Harlan, KY; grandchildren Drew (Charlotte) Allison of Lexington, KY; Alexandria Allison Pennington (Kenny) of Harlan, KY; Boone, Kyle, and Adeline Allison of Baxter, KY; and Renae (Charlie) Cole, Lexington, KY; sister June Hall of Texas; and sister in law, Winnona Harris of Richmond, KY ; caregiver, Teresa Haynes; his Harris Insurance family; nurses and staff at Harlan ARH; and a host of other family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with Reverend David Gross officiating.

Burial will take place Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 12:30 pm at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville, KY with Military Rites observed. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, please make donates to Harlan United Methodist Church E. Mound St. Harlan, KY 40831 or Liberty Road Faith Fellowship 2734 Liberty Road Lexington, KY 40509.

Harlan Funeral Home entrusted with arrangements.