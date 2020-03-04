Rufus S. White, 81 of Cawood passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at his home.

Rufus was born September 24, 1938 in Anderson Co., TN to the late David and Teeokle White. He was a retired from the coal mines having worked as a welder. He believed in the Baptist faith, loved to ginseng, and loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Rachel Irvin White, grandson, Pierce White, and 4 sisters, Geneva, Dottie, Louise, and Elsie.

He leaves to mourn his passing, his children, Rick (Connie) White of Manchester, TN, David (Ethelene) White of Cawood, Paula (Bert) Clem of Manchester, TN, and Patsy White of Cawood; grandchildren, Eric Clem, Ashley (Nathan) Sartain, Krista (Joe) Depalma, Meredith (Ryan) Grey, Lauren White, Connor White, Michael (Kayla) White, Ryan (Myra) White; 15 great grandchildren, and a close friend, Frank Pennington.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm Tuesday (March 3) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 pm Wednesday (March 4) in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Grubbs and Rev. Roger Clem officiating. Burial will follow in the Irvin Cemetery at Cawood with Grandsons serving as Pallbearers.

