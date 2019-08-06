KODAK, Tenn. — Ruth Clarkston Jones, 91, of Kodak, Tennessee, formerly of Verda, entered Heaven's gates on Monday, August 5, 2019, at her home. Born February 28, 1928, she had lived in Harlan County most of her life before moving to Tennessee to be closer to her family. She, her husband and her son owned and operated Modern Office Products in Harlan for many years. Ruth was a member of the Verda First Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Artie Clarkston; two sons, Gary Michael Jones and David Charles Jones; and a sister, Beulah Crider.

Survivors include her husband, Charles M. "Ginnis" Jones; her daughter-in-law, Connie Asher Jones; a granddaughter, Rebecca Smock and husband, Chad; three great-grandchildren, Charlie, Katie and Anna Smock, all of Kodak; and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, beginning at 12 noon at the Verda First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm at the Church with Pastor Danny McCreary officiating.

Her burial will follow at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.