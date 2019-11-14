SPEEDWELL - Scott Broughton, 58, of Speedwell, TN, passed away peacefully in his home on Monday, November 11, 2019 with his wife and family by his side.

Memorial services will be Monday, November 18, 2019 at 6 o'clock in the chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Elder Steve Powell and Elder Kyle Thompson officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will between the hours of 3 & 6 PM on Monday at the funeral home.

