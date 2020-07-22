1/1
Shane T. Peck
1972 - 2020
{ "" }
Shane T. Peck 1972- 2020 Shane T. Peck, 48 of Lexington, KY formerly of Keith, KY passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at his home.

Shane was the father of Caleb Peck of Louisville, KY son of Sherman Peck, Jr and the late Joyce L. Gooden Peck of Keith, KY; brother of Shawn Peck of Keith, KY; a host of aunts, uncles & cousins also survive. He will be remembered as a dedicated father, loving son and true and loyal friend to many. He will be greatly missed to all those who were close to him.

Visitation was held after 5:00 pm Saturday (July 18) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services followed at 6:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Eldridge, Sr officiating.

Burial was in the Gooden Family Cemetery at Keith, Ky where he will be laid to rest beside of his beloved mother, Joyce.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Shane T. Peck.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
