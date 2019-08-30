LOYALL — Sharron M. Stoots, 74, of Loyall, passed away peacefully on August 27, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.

Sharron was born December 1, 1944 in Bristol, VA to the late Robert Fugate Tate, Jr and Nina Maines Tate. She had resided in Harlan for the past 22 years, having worked at Wal Mart, Belk, and retiring from CVS as a Pharmacy Tech. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Loyall. Her hobbies included collecting trains and gardening. She loved her family, and her Lord & Savior.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her, sisters, Virginia Gobble and Doris Anne Henry; brother, Jimmy Tate.

She is survived by her loving children, Angela (Harry) Creech and Andrew Stoots; grandchildren, Elizabeth Renee (Richard) Harris and Joseph Ray (Jordan) Creech; sisters, Betty Noonkester, Janice Wright Hobbs, and Pat Burton; brother, Marvin Tate; she leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Friday (Aug. 30) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Dr. Roy Lucas officiating. Music will be provided by Ernie Hawkins.

Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday (Aug. 31) at the Resthaven Cemetery at Keith, KY. Family & friends are asked to meet at the cemetery chapel just prior to service time.

Flowers are welcomed, but memorials are suggested to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2972 S. US Highway 25 E, Barbourville, KY 40906.

