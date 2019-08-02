LYNCH — Sherrill Jean "Ross" Blankenship passed from this life at the age of 70. She was born in Lynch, KY to the late Earl Howard Ross and Grace Lucille Johnson Ross.

She is survived by her husband Orville Lee Blankenship Jr., daughter Jill (Jody) Blankenship-Franke; son Jonathan (Mandy) Blankenship; sister Judith (Chester) Lilly; brothers Bob E. Ross and Jeffery Ross; grandchildren Katie and Nate Frankie; numerous nieces and nephews.

Sherrill has been a resident of Lynch, KY, Lexington, KY, Carbondale, IL, Lost Lake (near Dixon, IL) and Summerfield, FL. She loved to read her books, travel and explore, cruise, and loved to be in places where she could put her feet in the sand. Sherrill's house was "the house" always filled with kids. She only gave birth to two children, but there were a lot more "other Kids" she was mom to.

She would have a snack it they were hungry, a coat to borrow if they were cold, or they could just hang out on the couch and be part of the family. Sherrill was an assistant track coach at the local Junior High School for 10 years. She became a US Track and Field official so she could assist with the Marion Swamp Fox Track Club in the Summers, which she helped to run for several years. Sherrill was loved and treasured by all who came into contact with her and she will be missed by all.

A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 12 Noon at Henry-Cochran Funeral Home in Blue Ridge, Georgia. Interment will be in Epworth First Baptist Church Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL. Online condolences may be left at www.BeyersFuneralHome.com