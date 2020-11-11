Shirley Williams Couch 1930- 2020 Mrs. Shirley Evelyn Williams Couch , age 90, of Deputy, Indiana, entered this life on August 6, 1930 in Harlan County, Kentucky. She was the loving daughter of the late Fred and Judy Banks Williams. She was raised by her foster parents, George and Arlene Holbrook. She was united in marriage to Linburgh "Elmer" Couch on July 27, 1957 in West Virginia. This union was blessed to raise seven children, Henrietta, Sharon, Barb, Carolyn, Raymond, Kenny and Lynn. The family moved to Indiana in 1964 and she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for ten years at the Hanover Nursing Center as a caregiver in Hanover, Indiana. Shirley enjoyed gardening, cooking, flowers, watching her game shows, and caring for her grandchildren. Shirley died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. at her home in Deputy, Indiana. Shirley will be missed by her loving daughters, Henrietta Faris and her husband, Jerry of Hanover, Indiana, Sharon Lucas of Deputy, Indiana, Barb Sims and her husband, Rob of Hanover, Indiana, Carolyn Salkeld and her husband, Ken of Lexington, Indiana; her loving sons, Raymond Pennington and his wife, Lisa of Madison, Indiana, Kenny Pennington and his wife, Rhonda of Canaan, Indiana, Lynn Pennington and his wife, Michele of Lexington, Indiana; her loving grandchildren, Melissa, Brandon, Bryan, Jessica Anne, Chad, Laura, Danni, Christina, Shaun, Seth, Lucas, Zach, Paige, Andrew, Bradley, Samara, Andy, and Angel; her great grandchildren, Blake, Braeton, Hannah, Jia, Casey, Connor, Bryson, Owen, Emma, Natalie, Hunter, Olivia, Briar, Lexi, Nycole, Ethan, Aiden, Jaxon, Ella, MaKinzie, and Hadley Rose; her great great grandchildren, Kennedy, Clara, Paisley and Pearl; her sister, Cassie Benson of Ripley, Tennessee; her sister in law, Gaylean Morris of Canaan, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Williams, her mother, Judy Banks Williams, her foster parents, George and Arlene Holbrook, her great granddaughter, Savannah Brooke Scott, died April 28, 2016, her sister, Alafir Chapel, her brother, Nick Williams, her sons in law, Alvin Ray Patton, died October 28, 2008 and Willie Lucas, Jr. died June 20, 2013. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., by Pastor Michael Cammack at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens,9306 North US 421 near Madison, Indiana. Friends may visit Sunday from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Ameydisis Hospice. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, remembrances, memorials can be left at, www.morgan-nay.com