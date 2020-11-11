1/1
Shirley Williams Couch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shirley Williams Couch 1930- 2020 Mrs. Shirley Evelyn Williams Couch , age 90, of Deputy, Indiana, entered this life on August 6, 1930 in Harlan County, Kentucky. She was the loving daughter of the late Fred and Judy Banks Williams. She was raised by her foster parents, George and Arlene Holbrook. She was united in marriage to Linburgh "Elmer" Couch on July 27, 1957 in West Virginia. This union was blessed to raise seven children, Henrietta, Sharon, Barb, Carolyn, Raymond, Kenny and Lynn. The family moved to Indiana in 1964 and she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She worked for ten years at the Hanover Nursing Center as a caregiver in Hanover, Indiana. Shirley enjoyed gardening, cooking, flowers, watching her game shows, and caring for her grandchildren. Shirley died on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 1:45 p.m. at her home in Deputy, Indiana. Shirley will be missed by her loving daughters, Henrietta Faris and her husband, Jerry of Hanover, Indiana, Sharon Lucas of Deputy, Indiana, Barb Sims and her husband, Rob of Hanover, Indiana, Carolyn Salkeld and her husband, Ken of Lexington, Indiana; her loving sons, Raymond Pennington and his wife, Lisa of Madison, Indiana, Kenny Pennington and his wife, Rhonda of Canaan, Indiana, Lynn Pennington and his wife, Michele of Lexington, Indiana; her loving grandchildren, Melissa, Brandon, Bryan, Jessica Anne, Chad, Laura, Danni, Christina, Shaun, Seth, Lucas, Zach, Paige, Andrew, Bradley, Samara, Andy, and Angel; her great grandchildren, Blake, Braeton, Hannah, Jia, Casey, Connor, Bryson, Owen, Emma, Natalie, Hunter, Olivia, Briar, Lexi, Nycole, Ethan, Aiden, Jaxon, Ella, MaKinzie, and Hadley Rose; her great great grandchildren, Kennedy, Clara, Paisley and Pearl; her sister, Cassie Benson of Ripley, Tennessee; her sister in law, Gaylean Morris of Canaan, Indiana; several nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Williams, her mother, Judy Banks Williams, her foster parents, George and Arlene Holbrook, her great granddaughter, Savannah Brooke Scott, died April 28, 2016, her sister, Alafir Chapel, her brother, Nick Williams, her sons in law, Alvin Ray Patton, died October 28, 2008 and Willie Lucas, Jr. died June 20, 2013. Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., by Pastor Michael Cammack at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens,9306 North US 421 near Madison, Indiana. Friends may visit Sunday from 12:00 Noon - 2:00 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Ameydisis Hospice. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, remembrances, memorials can be left at, www.morgan-nay.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN 47250
(812) 265-5577
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved