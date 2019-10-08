HARLAN - Irvin Kenneth Sizemore, 90 of Harlan, KY passed away on Friday October 4, 2019 at the Floyd Medical Center in Rome, GA.

Mr. Sizemore was born October 5, 1928 in Harlan to the late Irvin Howard Sizemore and Annie Elizabeth Wood Sizemore. A Veteran of the United States Army, he served during World War II having served in Occupation of Japan. He was a welder specializing in ornamental Iron Work. He was a faithful member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church where he had also work for them in Oklahoma.

Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, David Sizemore; sisters, Sally Gillispi, Mildred Fernsel, and Helen Rubottom.

He is survived by his children, Irvin Sizemore, Jr and Debbie Sizemore both of San Antonio, TX; several grandchildren, including a special granddaughter, Teresa Maddox; sisters, Evelyn Stender of Georgia, Anna Lee Morris of Florida, and Hazel Cristaldi of Maryland; he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be Tuesday (Oct. 8) from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow in the Chapel of Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home at 6:00 pm with Pastor Mykal Ringstaff officiating.

Entombment will be 12:00 pm Wednesday (Oct. 9) at the Monte Vista Park Cemetery Mausoleum in Bluefield, WV with military honors being observed by the Mercer Co. Veterans Honor Guard.

