Stella Ann Perkins, 80 of Pine Knot, KY passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at her residence. She was born October 12, 1939, in Harlan County. Ann was a homemaker and believed in the Baptist Faith.

Visitation will also be held Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 p.m. at Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Allen Jones officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020
