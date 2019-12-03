RIO VISTA - Steven Kirby Shell, of Rio Vista, passed away December 1, 2019, at the age of 50 following a long illness. Steve was born May 16, 1969 to the late General (Bud) and Betty Lou Kirby Shell in Harlan, Kentucky. Steve worked beside his dad "Bud" in the family business until his dad's death. He continued to run the business for many years. Steve was a fun-loving guy and had many dear life-long best friends.

He is survived by his sister, Elaine (Shell) Shoemaker; nephews, Gavin Matthew Shoemaker and Noah Christopher Shoemaker, of Waterford, Michigan; and several aunts and cousins.

Steve will be buried at Resthaven Cemetery in Loyall, Kentucky beside his mother and father. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.