HARLAN — Timothy Denver Middleton, 50, of Harlan, KY, was born on September 15, 1968 in Harlan, KY. Tim was the former manager of the Waffle House in Lexington, KY. He enjoyed fishing, UK basketball, the Kentucky Derby and cooking for his family.

He is preceded in death by his father, Denver Middleton

Survivors include his mother, Wanda Irvin Middleton of Harlan; his two daughters, Jessica Middleton of Harlan and Jenny Prophit of Coxton. His grandchildren, Isaiah and Molly Prophit and his brother, Allen Middleton of Rosspoint, along with a host of relatives and friends also survive.

Memorial services will be held Friday, July 26, 2019 at 12 noon in the chapel of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Tracy Turner officiating. The family will receive friends also on Friday after 11 AM at the funeral home.

Services under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.