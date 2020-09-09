Tommy Wayne Clark 1952- 2020 Tommy Wayne Clark, 68, of Baxter passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at the U.K. Medical Center. Born March 10, 1952 in Harlan County, he was a retired owner of Bill Clark Construction and believed in the power of Jesus.



He was preceded in death by his father, William (Bill) Clark.



Tommy is survived by his wife, Shirley Stines Clark, Baxter; his mother, Ruth Shoemaker Clark, Baxter; three children, William Todd Clark and wife, Erin, Lexington; Christopher Clark, Baxter; and Rebecca Clark McQueen and husband, Clint, Cincinnati, OH; two brothers, Mike Shoemaker, Baxter; and Ric Shoemaker, Reynoldsburg, OH; one sister, Theresa England, Molus; three grandchildren, Gavin McQueen, Dylan McQueen, and Taylor Clark; and a special aunt Linda Clark.



Tommy spent his life working construction that he learned from his dad, William "Bill" Clark. He really enjoyed his work. It was always important to him that a job was done right and he instilled that to all that worked with him.



Tommy enjoyed travelling with his wife, especially cruising on the open seas. Cross county road trips were how they celebrated their anniversaries. He always enjoyed learning about the monuments, memorials, and history of the places he visited.



He loved being with family and friends. If he wasn't giving you a hard time...well he probably didn't like you.



His true love was his wife of 49 years, Shirley. He loved spending time with her and they enjoyed each other's company, a true testament of their love and devotion.



Visitation will be outside from 4-5 p.m. Saturday September 12, 2020 at New Life Church on Lay Hill. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Frank and Lori Shope officiating. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to be sent to the New Life Church at PO Box 652 Harlan, KY 40831.



Loyall Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.



