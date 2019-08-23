EVARTS — Liley Vanover, 84, of Evarts went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 22 2019, at the Harlan App. Reg. Hospital. Born June 21, 1935, she was a lifelong resident of Evarts. Liley was retired as the Food Service Supervisor at the Harlan App. Reg. Hospital with over 32 years of service. She was a member of the Yocum Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed quilting and crocheting, and giving things that she made to her family members.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Vanover and Nancy Kirk Vanover; a sister, Agnes Hoskins; and two brothers, Malvin Vanover and Fred Vanover.

Survivors include three sisters, Rosie Vanover Smith and husband, E.G., Lily, KY; Theney Webb, Middletown, OH; and Diana Woolum and husband, Clark, Chapin, SC; two brothers, Ernest Vanover and wife, Julia, Evarts; and Billy Joe Vanover and wife, Susie, Shepherdsville, KY; a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Vanover, Corbin; a brother-in-law, Verlin Hoskins, Goodrich, MI; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Staff of the Harlan Health and Rehab Center and to her many friends there for their kindness.

Visitation will be Saturday, August 24, 2019, at the Evarts Funeral Home beginning at 12 noon with funeral services to follow at 2 pm. The Reverend Donnie Adkisson will officiate.

Her burial will be in the Resthaven Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of her arrangements.