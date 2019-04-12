EVARTS - Vickie Sue Ball Moore, 50, of Evarts went to her heavenly home on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Hazard App. Reg. Hospital following an extended illness. Visitation will be from 5 until 7 pm Saturday, April 13, 2019, at the Evarts Funeral Home followed by funeral services at 7 pm. The Reverend David Napier will officiate. Her burial will be Sunday at 2 pm in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers. To view a complete obituary please visit http://www.evartsfuneralhome.com.