AGES - Virginia Carol Curtis, 68 of Ages, was born on September 4, 1950 in Harlan and died June 26, 2019 at Harlan Appalachian Regional Hospital.

She was formerly employed by the Harlan County Board of Education as a cook and custodian.

She is preceded in death by her parents. Harold and Maude Weaver Gilliam and her brother Merle Gilliam.

She is survived by her husband, John Curtis, her daughter, Tammy Harrison and a stepdaughter, Kimberly Napier. Her brothers, Danny Bennett and Rodney Bennett, her sisters, Brenda Gilliam, Lila Bennett and Linda Rains.

Per her wishes no services are to be held.

