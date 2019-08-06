DAYHOIT — Waldie Goodman, 94 of Dayhoit, KY went home to be with the Lord on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was born on October 23, 1924 in Leslie County, Kentucky. Waldie was a retired cook having worked for Green Mill Pharmacy and J.J. Newberry's in Harlan for many years.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and nannie Miniard; her daughters, Donna Kay Goodman and Barbara Lou Goodman; her siblings, Carrie Turner, Christine Boggs and Wallace Miniard.

She is survived by two sons, Walter Goodman, JR and Penny of Morehead City, N.C. and Daniel Goodman of Dayhoit; eight grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. Her brother Charlie "Gene" Miniard and wife, Daphne of Verda along with a host of nieces nephews' family and friends.

Funeral services were held on Monday at 2 PM in the Chapel of Henson & Rich Funeral Home with Rev. Danny McCreary officiating. Burial will followed at Resthaven Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Services are under the direction of Henson & Rich Funeral Home.