HARLAN - Wallace Allen Johnson, 63, of Harlan, entered his heavenly home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with ALS. Born September 3, 1956 to the late Wallace Johnson and Bonnie Metcalf Johnson, he was a lifelong resident of Harlan County. Allen was a former mine superintendent at Manalapan Mining Company and had been employed as the General Manager at Gaines Lumber Company prior to being diagnosed with ALS in 1998. He loved fishing and was a member of the Harlan County Bass Anglers. Allen was also a very loyal fan of the UK Wildcats and the Cincinnati Reds. He traveled extensively throughout his illness and enjoyed his life. He never missed any of his grandson's ballgames regardless of the weather, his health or anything else. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a former member of the Jaycees.

Allen is survived by his wife, Marlene Hampton Johnson, Harlan; his son, Jamie Johnson and wife, Christie, Harlan; three grandchildren that were his world and the love of his life and to whom Papaw never said "No", Caylee, Taylor and Gunnar; a great-grandson, Maverick, who brought much joy to Allen since his birth in August; and two brothers, Mike Johnson and wife, Lynne, Lexington; and Teddy Johnson and wife, Judy, Castlewood, VA. Also surviving is a host of other family and friends too numerous to mention.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, at the Calvary Baptist Church in Loyall beginning at 4 pm with Memorial Services at 7 pm. The Reverend David Overbay will officiate with music by Missy Bianchi. Entombment will be at a later date at the Harlan County Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the ALS Association to which Allen was a member and never stopped praying that someday there would be a cure. The address is The ALS Association KY Chapter 13102 Eastpoint Park Blvd. #101 Louisville, KY 40223.

