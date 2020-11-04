Walter Ray Miller, Jr. 1964- 2020 Walter Ray Miller, Jr., 56, of River Ridge passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Harlan ARH. Born October 28, 1964 in Cincinnati, OH, he had lived here most of his life. Walt had worked 18 years for the City of Harlan at the sewer plant. He loved to fish, workout and was an excellent cook.



Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Julie Posey Miller, River Ridge; his parents, Lorraine Price Miller and Walter Miller, Sr. of Kenvir; three daughters, Jasmine Nicolerae Miller, River Ridge; Leanna Lambert and husband, Dustin, Wallins; Miracle Tiffanysky Risner and husband, Corey, River Ridge; and two grandchildren, Haydon Smith and Haley Lambert.



Also surviving are three sisters, Becky Arvin and husband, Bill, Catrons Creek; Sue Jones and husband, Eddie, Kenvir; Sarah Miller, Closplint; two brothers, David Miller and girlfriend, Glenda, Fresh Meadows; Robert Miller and wife, Christy, Louisville; his mother-in-law, Delphia Deloris Posey, River Ridge; and a host of other family and friends.



Funeral services were conducted Saturday at the Evarts Funeral Home with the Reverend James Sanders officiating.



Burial followed in the Evarts Memorial Gardens with Dustin Lambert, Corey Risner, David Miller, Matthew Miller, Eric Arvin, Eddie Jones and Haydon Smith serving as pallbearers.



Evarts Funeral Home was in charge of his arrangements.



