Wanda Faye Peck 1941- 2020 Wanda Faye Peck, 79 of Keith, KY passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at her home.

Wanda was born June 4, 1941 at Brookside, KY to the late Elmer "Trig" Stevens and Wilma Brown Stevens. She was a homemaker and member of the Wallins Church of God. She loved being with her family and especially her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by 2 sisters, Vera Jane Reicks and LaTrenna Fern Turner; son in law, Michael McMillian.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, John Ross Peck; son David Ross(Rosalee) Peck, of Mohawk, TN and Robin McMillian of Wallins, KY; brother, Elmer Gene Stevens of Wallins; 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5:00 - 8:00 pm Wednesday (Oct. 28) at Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Thursday (Oct. 29) in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Shoemaker Cemetery at Keith, KY. Pallbearers will be Danny Walters, Brandon Dollarhyde, Jacob Eldridge, Issac Eldridge, Justin Peck, and Jordon Eldridge.

Covid-19 Restrictions of 50% of our capacity, face masks, and social distancing all set by the Governor of Kentucky shall be followed.

Please feel free to leave a condolence, memory, or photo at www.aljfh.com

Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Wanda F. Peck.

Published in The Harlan Daily Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home
114 South 3rd Street
Harlan, KY 40831
(606) 573-3757
