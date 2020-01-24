LEXINGTON — Willard Lee Carmical, 92, husband of Virginia Peirce Carmical, passed away on January 19, 2020 in Lexington. In addition to his loving wife of 64 years, he is survived by three children, Willard Lee, Jr., David (Deborah), and William (Sharrell) Carmical; two brothers, Neville and James (Sharon) Carmical; four grandchildren, Virginia Lindsey Carmical, David Logan (Amy) Carmical, Lauren Lowery, and Kira Carmical; one great-grandson Holden Fuentes and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Beckham and Leila Evans Carmical and sister Geraldine Brooks.

A Harlan native, he was born on July 3, 1927. His education included his diploma from Kentucky Military Institute and his bachelor's degree from the University of Kentucky, where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order. Mr. Carmical was a WWII U.S. Navy veteran.

A nearly-life-long Harlan resident, he was co-owner of the Harlan Nehi Bottling Company, served on the board of the Harlan National Bank, president of the Lions Club, and served as a Boy Scout troop leader. He was a long-time member of Harlan Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday school teacher.

His visitation and funeral will take place on Sunday, February 2nd at Milward-Southland, Lexington: Visitation from 1:30 until 3pm, Funeral at 3pm. He will receive military funeral honors at his committal service, on Monday, February 3rd at 10am, Camp Nelson National Cemetery, Nicholasville. Pallbearers will be Logan Carmical, Clay Carmical, Will Atkins, George Griffin and Brett Setzer. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Deacons of the Harlan Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Harlan Baptist Church or Gideons International. www.milwardfuneral.com