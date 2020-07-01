William "Bill" Burger 1944- 2020 William "Bill" Burger, 75, of Harlan passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Harlan ARH. Bill was a former deputy with the Harlan County Sheriff's Dept. and a security guard for various mines. He was a veteran of the US Air Force Air National Guard serving seven years during the Vietnam War. He was very involved in the community and believed in the Catholic faith.



He is preceded in death by his parents, Floyd Burger and Leona Clark Burger; and a brother, David Burger.



Survivors include his wife, Rachel Eubank, Harlan; a daughter, Ramona Burger, Lexington; a son, William Spohn (Lora) Burger, New Bern, NC; three brothers; five grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.



No services will be held at this time.



Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of his arrangements.



