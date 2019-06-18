BAXTER - Leaving behind a legacy of love, William Joseph Miniard, 56, of Baxter Kentucky passed away peacefully at his home on June 14, 2019 with family by his side after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born September 15, 1962 in Elgin, Illinois. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church and his kind, generous and loving nature were a true reflection of his faith.

He was known as Billy Joe, BJ, Joe or Bill to many but some also knew him as "Wagon" from his many years of driving a truck. Over the years, He hauled coal, heavy machinery, produce, cattle and even high school kids for Harlan County high school and he enjoyed it all. He loved life and he loved gardening and growing things. He was an avid beekeeper and made his own honey. He loved telling stories, truly loved people and never met a stranger.

In the last few years prior to his illness, he worked raising tilapia fish and growing organic bibb lettuce for AquaFresh farm in Mt. Washington Ky. He was instrumental in the success of Aquafresh farm and helped owner Tom Wantye get the business up and running with his hard work, knowledge and experience in gardening and hydro/aquaponics systems. He was very proud of the fact that the lettuce has been served exclusively at the Kentucky Derby for the last two years.

He was preceded in death by his parents John H. and Gladys Miniard. Survivors include his loving wife of 30 years Karen Portman Miniard; three children Allison Miniard of Elizabethtown Ky, Katie (Josh) Roark of Jacksonville, NC , Cody (Bridget) Miniard of Rosspoint, Ky. and two precious granddaughters that were his pride and joy, Emmersyn Blake Roark and Dayton Leigh Hill. He is also survived by two sisters Rose Marie (Gary) Rains and Lesa Miniard as well as a special cousin Sherri Parker. He has a large extended family with six brother and sister in laws/spouses, sixteen nieces and nephews and other family and friends all of whom he loved dearly.

Visitation will be 4:00 pm - 7:00 pm Tuesday (June 18) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.

Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm Tuesday (June 18) in the Chapel of the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Freeman officiating.

Private Burial will be held Wednesday (June 19) at the Resthaven Cemetery, Keith, KY.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Portman, Glenn Portman, Allan Portman, Cody Miniard, John Phelps, Bryan Sumpter.

Honorary Pallbearers are Mike LeMaster, Tom Wantye, and Randy Miniard.

In Lieu of flowers the family request memorial donations be made to the Pancreatic Action Network in memory of Bill.

