CRANKS - William "Boots" Napier, 85 of Cranks, KY was carried away in the arms of our Lord on Monday following an extended illness. He was born February 22, 1934 in Bledsoe, KY. Boots was a retired logger and believed in the Pentecostal Faith.

He is preceded in death by his parents; John Napier Sr. & Dallie Napier; two brothers, Adrian Napier & John Napier Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Posey Napier of Cranks. His two children, Claudette Wright & husband James of Cranks and William "Wig" Napier of Grays Knob. Two grandchildren; William Christofher Wright & Dalton Jaymes Wright both of Cranks. One brother; Billy Napier & wife Edwina of Florence, KY and several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends also survive.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11AM at Resthaven Cemetery with the Rev. Kenny Clem officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Henson & Rich Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.