PARTRIDGE — Wilma Jean Caudill Owens, 74, of Partridge, Kentucky passed away at her daughter's home August 2, 2019. She is survived by her loving husband, Keith Owens. She was born in Letcher County, Kentucky to the late Astor and Nellie Burton Caudill. Wilma was a Homemaker and a Nurse Aide for many years.

Also surviving are Four Daughters, Michelle Lewis(Tim) of Garrard County, Tammy Bullock (Rick) of Partridge, Teresa Exel of Cumberland, KY, Debbie Revnew (Bob) of Tennessee; a son, Troy Proffitt (Tammy)of Indiana; Nine Grandchildren, Tiffany Scott, Lexie Lewis, Dylan Lewis, Kayla Lewis, Nick Exel, Amanda Mathias, Nicole Proffitt, Britney Wyatt, and Jennifer Mathis; 9 Great-Grandchildren; A special aunt, Wanda Collier and a host of family and friends.

Funeral Services will be Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Lewis Creek Pentecostal Church in Partridge, Letcher County, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Caudill Cemetery in Letcher County. Visitation will be from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at the church. Pallbearers will be Dylan Lewis, Tim Lewis, Zack Mayes, Ernie Scott, Nick Exel and Rick Bullock. Arrangements by wwwspurlinfuneralhomelancaster.com